View larger $12.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200623-81113-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Arthur Penn | Henry Mancini | John Schlesinger items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Documentary | Drama | Sport

Studio: RCA Victor

Original U.S. Release: August 10, 1973

Rating: G

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Visions of Eight Music from the Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1973). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Caitlyn Jenner | Mark Spitz | Mykola Avilov | Valeri Borzov | Vassily Alekseyev

Directors: Arthur Penn | Claude Lelouch | John Schlesinger | Kon Ichikawa | Mai Zetterling | Michael Pfleghar | Milos Forman | Yuriy Ozerov

Project Name: Visions of Eight

Composers: Henry Mancini

Related Items

Categories

Documentary | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | RCA Victor | Sport | Throwback Space | Vinyl