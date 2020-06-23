Share Page Support Us
Visions of Eight Music from the Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1973)

Visions of Eight Music from the Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1973)
VinylSKU: 200623-81113-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Documentary | Drama | Sport
Studio: RCA Victor
Original U.S. Release: August 10, 1973
Rating: G
Details

Visions of Eight Music from the Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1973). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Caitlyn Jenner | Mark Spitz | Mykola Avilov | Valeri Borzov | Vassily Alekseyev
Directors: Arthur Penn | Claude Lelouch | John Schlesinger | Kon Ichikawa | Mai Zetterling | Michael Pfleghar | Milos Forman | Yuriy Ozerov
Project Name: Visions of Eight
Composers: Henry Mancini

