View larger $19.99 $12.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200620-81109-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: C. Thomas Howell | James Earl Jones | Leslie Nielsen | Rae Dawn Chong items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Comedy

Studio: A&M Records

Original U.S. Release: October 24, 1986

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Soul Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1986). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arye Gross | C. Thomas Howell | James Earl Jones | Julia Louis-Dreyfus | Leslie Nielsen | Rae Dawn Chong

Directors: Steve Miner

Project Name: Soul Man

Contributors: Brenda Russell | Lou Reed | Martha Davis | Nu Shooz | Sam Moore | Sly Stone | Tom Scott | Vesta Williams

Related Items

Categories

A&M Records | Comedy | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl