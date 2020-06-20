Share Page Support Us
Soul Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1986)

View larger

$19.99

$12.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200620-81109-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: C. Thomas Howell | James Earl Jones | Leslie Nielsen | Rae Dawn Chong  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy
Studio: A&M Records
Original U.S. Release: October 24, 1986
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Soul Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1986). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arye Gross | C. Thomas Howell | James Earl Jones | Julia Louis-Dreyfus | Leslie Nielsen | Rae Dawn Chong
Directors: Steve Miner
Project Name: Soul Man
Contributors: Brenda Russell | Lou Reed | Martha Davis | Nu Shooz | Sam Moore | Sly Stone | Tom Scott | Vesta Williams

