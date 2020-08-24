Share Page Support Us
Deal Or No Deal Game with Metal Suitcase [298]

View larger
$16.99

$10.97


1 in stock


gameSKU: 200824-81797-1
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Board Games
Genres: Comedy | Game Show | Reality TV
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Deal Or No Deal Game with Metal Suitcase. The item is in great condition with slight wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Howie Mandel | Megan Abrigo | Patricia Kara
Project Name: Deal or no Deal

