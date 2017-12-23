The Simpsons Cartoon Universe Group Shot 36 x 24 Inch Poster

$12.99
$9.98
Part No: 50817BR
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Cult Television | Family | Teen Films | Television
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: December 17, 1989
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Matt Groening and James L. Brooks created The Simpsons in 1989 and the popular show has lasted more than 20 years on television. The show centers on the satiric adventures of a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield.
Specifications
- Size: 36x24 in
Cast: Dan Castellaneta | Hank Azaria | Harry Shearer | Julie Kavner | Nancy Cartwright | Pamela Hayden
Project Name: The Simpsons
Characters: Bart Simpson | Homer Simpson | Lisa Simpson | Marge Simpson
Creators: James L. Brooks | Matt Groening | Sam Simon
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Cult Television | Family | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Teen Films | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox