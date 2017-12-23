Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Simpsons Cartoon Universe Group Shot 36 x 24 Inch Poster

The Simpsons Cartoon Universe Group Shot 36 x 24 Inch Poster
View larger

$12.99

$9.98


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 171208-68823-1
Part No: 50817BR
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Cult Television | Family | Teen Films | Television
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: December 17, 1989
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Matt Groening and James L. Brooks created The Simpsons in 1989 and the popular show has lasted more than 20 years on television. The show centers on the satiric adventures of a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Dan Castellaneta | Hank Azaria | Harry Shearer | Julie Kavner | Nancy Cartwright | Pamela Hayden
Project Name: The Simpsons
Characters: Bart Simpson | Homer Simpson | Lisa Simpson | Marge Simpson
Creators: James L. Brooks | Matt Groening | Sam Simon

Related Items

Basket Case 2
RARE Frank Miller’s Sin City Hartigan (Black & White) vs. Yellow Bastard (Color) NECA Action Figure Set Signed by Nick Stahl
Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
2007 Star Wars 30th Anniversary USPS FDOI First Day Issue C-3PO R2-D2 Stamp Cover
McFarlane Toys Spawn Skifell Vanir Warrior Conan the Barbarian Series One Action Figure (2004) Son of Heimdul
Batman / Justice League Double Feature – Justice League New Frontier + Batman Gotham Knight (Blu-ray)
Game of Thrones Map 24 x 36 inch HBO TV Series Poster
Back to the Future Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Goonies 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Star Trek: The Original Series Spock Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Television Poster

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Cult Television | Family | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Teen Films | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *