Writer Chris Claremont, Artists John Romita Jr and Bret Blevins, Inker Al Williamson, Letterer Tom Orzechowski, Colorist Glynis Oliver. First Appearance of Marauders. A mercenary force called the Marauders attempts to commit genocide on the outcast Morlocks, and the only thing standing in their way is the X-Men and X-Factor.

