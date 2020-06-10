Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The System – The Pleasure Seekers Vinyl Edition (1985)

The System – The Pleasure Seekers Vinyl Edition (1985)
View larger

$8.99

$4.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200610-80897-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Mirage Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The System – The Pleasure Seekers Vinyl Edition (1985). The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. The is also a notch in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • Side One
  • The Pleasure Seekers
  • It Takes 2
  • Big City Beat
  • Love Won't Wait for Lovin'
  • Side Two
  • This Is For You
  • My Radio Rocks
  • Did In By A Friend
  • I Don't Run From Danger

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: The System

Related Items

Grateful Dead 50th Anniversary 2-Pack Red and Blue Pint Glass Set
Run DMC King of Rock 23 x 35 inch Music Poster
In Person: The Great Entertainers Hardcover Edition (1985)
The Source Magazine (March 2001) Ja Rule, Puffy, Kokane & Suga Free [9179]
Stormy Monday 2-Disc Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2017]
Playbill Magazine No Strings Diahann Carroll, Richard Kiley (May 7, 1962) 189136
Philip Michael Thomas and Donna Summer 16 x 21 inch Double-sided Poster [189147]
Pearl Jam: Love And Trust – Australia and USA TV Broadcasts (2018)
Beastie Boys Book Hardcover Edition
Rocketman: Inside the World of the Movie Hardcover Edition (2019)

Categories

Mirage Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *