$8.99
$4.97
VinylSKU: 200610-80897-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Mirage Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The System – The Pleasure Seekers Vinyl Edition (1985). The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. The is also a notch in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Side One
- The Pleasure Seekers
- It Takes 2
- Big City Beat
- Love Won't Wait for Lovin'
- Side Two
- This Is For You
- My Radio Rocks
- Did In By A Friend
- I Don't Run From Danger
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: The System
Related Items
Categories
Mirage Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl