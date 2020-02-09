Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Molley Hatchet LP Record Frank Frazetta Death Dealer Cover Art Epic Records (1978) 35347

Molley Hatchet LP Record Frank Frazetta Death Dealer Cover Art Epic Records (1978) 35347
View larger

$17.99

$12.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200209-80270-1
Part No: 35347
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Frank Frazetta  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Fantasy | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Epic Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Molley Hatchet LP Record Frank Frazetta Death Dealer Cover Art Epic Records (1978).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Composers: Molly Hatchet
Artists: Frank Frazetta

Related Items

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Card Charizard #06 Pokeball (1999) [1139]
The Art and Making of Kong: Skull Island
Hot Wheels Monster Jam Batmobile #7
Forrest J Ackerman Presents Mr. Monsters Movie Gold with Introduction by Stephen King (1st Edition, 1981) [189130]
Frank Miller’s Sin City Miho (Devon Aoki) NECA Action Figure Series 2 Black & White Variant (2005)
Funko DORBZ Seraph of the End Shinoa Hiragi Action Figure Vampire Reign Vinyl #335
Ash vs Evil Dead 23 x 34 inch Television Series Key Art Poster
Daredevil Standing Above Gargoyle 22 x 34 inch Comic Book Poster
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 11 with Planet of the Apes Poster Insert (June 14, 1972)
Mythology: The DC Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Expanded Edition with 32 NEW Pages

Categories

Epic Records | Fantasy | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *