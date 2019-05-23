Platoon Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook

View larger $26.99 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Inspired by Oliver Stone’s own experiences, this anti-war epic tells the tale of PFC Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen, Wall Street), a young Army recruit sent to Vietnam, who witnesses the atrocities of war – many of which are carried out by those Chris calls “comrades.”

Heralded by critics as the best film of 1986, Platoon won four of the eight Academy Awards® for which it was nominated,* including Best Picture and Director for Oliver Stone, and earned Supporting Actor nominations for co-stars Tom Berenger (Inception) and Willem Dafoe (Shadow of the Vampire).

Special Features

From A Brand-New 4K Restoration, Approved By Oliver Stone

Audio Commentary By Writer-Director Oliver Stone

Audio Commentary By Military Advisor Dale Dye

Deleted And Extended Scenes With Optional Commentary By Oliver Stone

Flashback To Platoon: "Snapshot In Time: 1967 – 1968"

Flashback To Platoon: "Creating The 'Nam"

Flashback To Platoon: "Raw Wounds: The Legacy Of Platoon"

Documentary: "One War, Many Stories"

Documentary: "Preparing For 'Nam"

Featurette: "Caputo & The 7th Fleet"

Featurette: "Dye Training Method"

Featurette: "Gordon Gekko"

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Specifications

Region: A

Runtime: 120

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Number of Discs: 1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Cast: Corey Glover | Forest Whitaker | Francesco Quinn | John C. McGinley | Johnny Depp | Keith David | Kevin Dillon | Mark Moses | Reggie Johnson | Tom Berenger | Willem Dafoe

Directors: Oliver Stone

Project Name: Platoon

