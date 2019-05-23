Share Page Support Us
Platoon Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook

Platoon Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook
Platoon Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook
Platoon Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook

$26.99

$22.97


3 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 190523-77877-1
UPC: 826663180534
Part No: SF18053
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

Johnny Depp | Keith David
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama | War
Studio: MGM | Orion Pictures | Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: February 7, 1987
Item Release Date: September 18, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Inspired by Oliver Stone’s own experiences, this anti-war epic tells the tale of PFC Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen, Wall Street), a young Army recruit sent to Vietnam, who witnesses the atrocities of war – many of which are carried out by those Chris calls “comrades.”

Heralded by critics as the best film of 1986, Platoon won four of the eight Academy Awards® for which it was nominated,* including Best Picture and Director for Oliver Stone, and earned Supporting Actor nominations for co-stars Tom Berenger (Inception) and Willem Dafoe (Shadow of the Vampire).

Special Features

  • From A Brand-New 4K Restoration, Approved By Oliver Stone
  • Audio Commentary By Writer-Director Oliver Stone
  • Audio Commentary By Military Advisor Dale Dye
  • Deleted And Extended Scenes With Optional Commentary By Oliver Stone
  • Flashback To Platoon: "Snapshot In Time: 1967 – 1968"
  • Flashback To Platoon: "Creating The 'Nam"
  • Flashback To Platoon: "Raw Wounds: The Legacy Of Platoon"
  • Documentary: "One War, Many Stories"
  • Documentary: "Preparing For 'Nam"
  • Featurette: "Caputo & The 7th Fleet"
  • Featurette: "Dye Training Method"
  • Featurette: "Gordon Gekko"
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 120
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Corey Glover | Forest Whitaker | Francesco Quinn | John C. McGinley | Johnny Depp | Keith David | Kevin Dillon | Mark Moses | Reggie Johnson | Tom Berenger | Willem Dafoe
Directors: Oliver Stone
Project Name: Platoon

