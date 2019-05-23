Platoon Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook

$26.99
$22.97
UPC: 826663180534
Part No: SF18053
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Johnny Depp | Keith David items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama | War
Studio: MGM | Orion Pictures | Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: February 7, 1987
Item Release Date: September 18, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Inspired by Oliver Stone’s own experiences, this anti-war epic tells the tale of PFC Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen, Wall Street), a young Army recruit sent to Vietnam, who witnesses the atrocities of war – many of which are carried out by those Chris calls “comrades.”
Heralded by critics as the best film of 1986, Platoon won four of the eight Academy Awards® for which it was nominated,* including Best Picture and Director for Oliver Stone, and earned Supporting Actor nominations for co-stars Tom Berenger (Inception) and Willem Dafoe (Shadow of the Vampire).
Special Features
- From A Brand-New 4K Restoration, Approved By Oliver Stone
- Audio Commentary By Writer-Director Oliver Stone
- Audio Commentary By Military Advisor Dale Dye
- Deleted And Extended Scenes With Optional Commentary By Oliver Stone
- Flashback To Platoon: "Snapshot In Time: 1967 – 1968"
- Flashback To Platoon: "Creating The 'Nam"
- Flashback To Platoon: "Raw Wounds: The Legacy Of Platoon"
- Documentary: "One War, Many Stories"
- Documentary: "Preparing For 'Nam"
- Featurette: "Caputo & The 7th Fleet"
- Featurette: "Dye Training Method"
- Featurette: "Gordon Gekko"
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
Specifications
- Region: A
- Runtime: 120
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Number of Discs: 1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Corey Glover | Forest Whitaker | Francesco Quinn | John C. McGinley | Johnny Depp | Keith David | Kevin Dillon | Mark Moses | Reggie Johnson | Tom Berenger | Willem Dafoe
Directors: Oliver Stone
Project Name: Platoon
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Drama | MGM | Movies & TV | Orion Pictures | Shout Factory | War