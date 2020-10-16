Janis Joplin at Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco 1967 Bob Masse 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C24]

$39.99
Original U.S. Release: November 25, 1967
Janis Joplin at Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco on Saturday, November 25, 1967 Bob Masse 18×12 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print.
This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.
- Size: 12x18 in
- Material: Printed Canvas
Artists: Bob Masse
Subject: Janis Joplin
