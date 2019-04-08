Share Page Support Us
Kick Illustrated Magazine (April 1981) 190136

Kick Illustrated Magazine (April 1981) 190136
View larger

magSKU: 190408-77744-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.

Item Release Date: April 1, 1981
Details

Kick Illustrated Magazine (April 1981) Hidetaka Nishiyama, Jackie Chan, Goju-Ryu Karate.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Kick Illustrated
Subject: Hidetaka Nishiyama | Jackie Chan

