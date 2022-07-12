Share Page Support Us
New York Daily News (Apr 1, 2013) Yankees, Mets Baseball Newspaper Section V72

New York Daily News (Apr 1, 2013) Yankees, Mets Baseball Newspaper Section V72
SKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

New York Daily News (Apr 1, 2013) Major League Bank, Baseball Special Newspaper Section, Money Bawl. As Other teams load up, Yankees and Mets cry poverty heading into 2013 season. Derek Jeter, Francisco Cervelli, Robinson Cano, David Wright, Marlon Byrd, Daniel Murphy, Ike Davis, Inside, best of New York Awards: Part 11

