Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure

McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure
View larger
McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure
McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure
McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure
McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure
McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure
McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure

$39.95

$32.99


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170326-64059-1
UPC: 787926402155
Weight: 1.05 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a brand new McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure. Nothing like this creature ever existed in Kansas. Less a canine than a monstrous four-legged nightmare, Toto includes reins and a rider.

The figures are brand new and still inside the original packaging. The packaging is in very good condition and has slight wear from storage, along with paper residue from a price tag that was removed.

  • Figure Size: 6 inches
  • Product Size: 9.1 x 9 x 4.9 inches

Related Items

McFarlane Toys Elvis Presley 1968 Comeback Special 50th Anniversary Action Figure
Framed
Alien Blood Drool Fleece Blanket
Frank Frazetta Warriors & Women Boxed Pint Glass Sets: Death Dealer and Egyptian Queen
Bruce Lee Ready Action Pose Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Game of Death Original Soundtrack Recording by John Barry – Remastered + Multi-Page Photo Booklet
The Raid Collection (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2)
Alien Prey Pillow Case
Underworld – Music From The Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Black Friday RSD 2016
Independence Day 20th Anniversary 2-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Alien Attacker Statue + Concept Art Booklet

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | McFarlane Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *