Action Figure SKU: 170326-64059-1

UPC: 787926402155

Weight: 1.05 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Details

For sale is a brand new McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure. Nothing like this creature ever existed in Kansas. Less a canine than a monstrous four-legged nightmare, Toto includes reins and a rider.

The figures are brand new and still inside the original packaging. The packaging is in very good condition and has slight wear from storage, along with paper residue from a price tag that was removed.

Figure Size: 6 inches

Product Size: 9.1 x 9 x 4.9 inches

