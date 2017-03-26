NECA Adam West Batman Classic TV Series 1/4 Scale Action Figure (2014)

Action Figure SKU: 170327-64067-1

This 1/4 scale figure features Adam West as the Batman. The 18″ tall poseable figure features Adam West’s likeness, functioning utility belt, interchangeable hands, and much more. For the first time ever the cult classic Batman TV series is available as action figures and collectibles. For close to 50 years, the Batman TV show has delighted audiences and for several generations.

The Batman television series starred Adam West as Batman, Burt Ward as Robin, Alan Napier as Alfred, Neil Hamilton as Commissioner Gordon, Stafford Repp as Chief O’Hara, Yvonne Craig as Batgirl, Cesar Romero as The Joker, Burgess Meredith as The Penguin, Eartha Kitt & Julie Newmar as The Catwoman, Frank Gorshin as The Riddler, Victor Buono as King Tut, Vincent Price as Egghead, Carolyn Jones as Marsha the Queen of Diamonds, Larry Anthony as Digby, Cliff Robertson as Shame, Gil Perkins as Dicer, Milton Berle as Louie the Lilac, David Wayne as The Mad Hatter and Don ‘Red’ Barry as Tarantula.

The figure is new and still in it’s original packaging. The packaging is in great condition and has slight wear from storage, some corner dings and slight bends.

