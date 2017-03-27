The Hunger Games Gale Hawthorne NECA Action Figure (2012) Liam Hemsworth

$39.95
$32.99
UPC: 634482316030
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thriller | War
Studio: NECA
Original U.S. Release: March 23, 2012
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The New York Times-bestselling Hunger Games novels by Suzanne Collins became one of 2012’s most anticipated movies. Rebel against the Capitol with this highly detailed poseable action figure of Gale Hawthorne, standing roughly 6 3/4″ tall and with its own character-specific accessories.
- Figure Size: 6 inches
- Product Size: 12.6 x 2.7 x 6.2 inches
- Clamshell packaging
- Nearly 7″ tall
- Character-specific accessories
Cast: Elizabeth Banks | Jennifer Lawrence | Josh Hutcherson | Liam Hemsworth | Paula Malcomson | Raiko Bowman | Rhoda Griffis | Sandino Moya-Smith | Sandra Ellis Lafferty | Stanley Tucci | Wes Bentley | Willow Shields
Directors: Gary Ross
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | NECA | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures | War