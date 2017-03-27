Twitter
The Hunger Games Gale Hawthorne NECA Action Figure (2012) Liam Hemsworth

The Hunger Games Gale Hawthorne NECA Action Figure (2012) Liam Hemsworth
$39.95

$32.99


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170327-64107-1
UPC: 634482316030
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thriller | War
Studio: NECA
Original U.S. Release: March 23, 2012
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The New York Times-bestselling Hunger Games novels by Suzanne Collins became one of 2012’s most anticipated movies. Rebel against the Capitol with this highly detailed poseable action figure of Gale Hawthorne, standing roughly 6 3/4″ tall and with its own character-specific accessories.

  • Figure Size: 6 inches
  • Product Size: 12.6 x 2.7 x 6.2 inches
  • Clamshell packaging
  • Nearly 7″ tall
  • Character-specific accessories

Cast: Elizabeth Banks | Jennifer Lawrence | Josh Hutcherson | Liam Hemsworth | Paula Malcomson | Raiko Bowman | Rhoda Griffis | Sandino Moya-Smith | Sandra Ellis Lafferty | Stanley Tucci | Wes Bentley | Willow Shields
Directors: Gary Ross

