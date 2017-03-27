The Hunger Games Gale Hawthorne NECA Action Figure (2012) Liam Hemsworth

Action Figure SKU: 170327-64107-1

UPC: 634482316030

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thriller | War

Studio: NECA

Original U.S. Release: March 23, 2012

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The New York Times-bestselling Hunger Games novels by Suzanne Collins became one of 2012’s most anticipated movies. Rebel against the Capitol with this highly detailed poseable action figure of Gale Hawthorne, standing roughly 6 3/4″ tall and with its own character-specific accessories.

Figure Size: 6 inches

Product Size: 12.6 x 2.7 x 6.2 inches

Clamshell packaging

Nearly 7″ tall

Character-specific accessories

Cast: Elizabeth Banks | Jennifer Lawrence | Josh Hutcherson | Liam Hemsworth | Paula Malcomson | Raiko Bowman | Rhoda Griffis | Sandino Moya-Smith | Sandra Ellis Lafferty | Stanley Tucci | Wes Bentley | Willow Shields

Directors: Gary Ross

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | NECA | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures | War