Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

McFarlane Toys Elvis Presley 1968 Comeback Special 50th Anniversary Action Figure

McFarlane Toys Elvis Presley 1968 Comeback Special 50th Anniversary Action Figure
View larger
McFarlane Toys Elvis Presley 1968 Comeback Special 50th Anniversary Action Figure
McFarlane Toys Elvis Presley 1968 Comeback Special 50th Anniversary Action Figure
McFarlane Toys Elvis Presley 1968 Comeback Special 50th Anniversary Action Figure
McFarlane Toys Elvis Presley 1968 Comeback Special 50th Anniversary Action Figure

$70.00

$45.00


2 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170327-64098-1
UPC: 787926124118
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Musical
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

There can only be one King and that’s the real King of Rock ‘n’ Roll: Elvis Presley. McFarlane Toys worked in conjunction with Elvis Presley Enterprises to produce a sure-to-be-classic Elvis Presley Super Stage action figure. McFarlane Toys’ first action figure of Elvis is based on reference from his famous ’68 Comeback Special, filmed for television in Burbank, CA, on June 27, 1968, and aired Dec. 3 of that year. Stunningly detailed in black leather, this Super Stage Figure includes custom stage diorama base with chair, guitar, mic with stand and backdrop.

The figure is new and still in it’s original blister packaging. The packaging is in great condition, with slight wear from years of storage, along with a few bends.

  • Product Size: 9.1 x 8.4 x 4.4 inches

Related Items

The Art of Ken Barr Limited Hardcover Edition Fantasy Art Book
Mars – The Epic Series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard
Toy Biz Marvel X-Men the Movie Hugh Jackman as Wolverine Action Figure (2000)
Matt Dixon Girls on Top Volume 1 Pin Up Fantasy Art Book
Original Moonraker U.S. Color Still Lobby Card Set of 8 (1979)
Beep: A Documentary History of Game Sound
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Edition
NECA Adam West Batman Classic TV Series 1/4 Scale Action Figure (2014)
Hobgoblins Blu-ray + DVD Combo
DC Direct Kingdom Come Magog Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | McFarlane Toys | Musical | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *