2 Barry Manilow CD Albums – The Greatest Love Songs of All Time + Ultimate Manilow [J55]

- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Music Videos | Musical
- Studios: Arista Records
2 Barry Manilow CD Albums – The Greatest Love Songs of All Time (886975977727) + Ultimate Manilow (886972568621).
Barry Manilow – Ultimate Manilow
- Mandy
- It’s A Miracle
- Could It Be Magic
- I Write The Songs
- Bandstand Boogie
- Tryin’ To Get The Feeling Again
- This One’s For You
- Weekend In New England
- Looks Like We Made It
- Daybreak
- Can’t Smile Without You
- Even Now
- Copacabana (At The Copa)
- Somewhere In The Night
- Ready To Take A Chance Again
- Ships
- I Made It Through The Rain
- The Old Songs
- When October Goes
- Somewhere Down The Road
Barry Manilow – The Greatest Love Songs Of All Time
- Love Is Here To Stay
- The Look Of Love
- Where Do I Begin? (Theme From “Love Story”)
- I Only Have Eyes For You
- I Can’t Give You Anything But Love
- The Twelfth Of Never
- We’ve Only Just Begun
- Nevertheless
- Love Me Tender
- You Made Me Love You
- It Could Happen To You
- How Deep Is The Ocean?
- When You Were Sweet Sixteen
Some wear on case. Please review listing images for condition details.
