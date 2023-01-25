Share Page Support Us
2 Barry Manilow CD Albums – The Greatest Love Songs of All Time + Ultimate Manilow [J55]

2 Barry Manilow CD Albums – The Greatest Love Songs of All Time + Ultimate Manilow [J55]
2 Barry Manilow CD Albums – The Greatest Love Songs of All Time + Ultimate Manilow [J55]
$5.49
$4.99
1 in stock
CD
SKU: 230125-106001
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

2 Barry Manilow CD Albums – The Greatest Love Songs of All Time (886975977727) + Ultimate Manilow (886972568621).

Barry Manilow – Ultimate Manilow

  1. Mandy
  2. It’s A Miracle
  3. Could It Be Magic
  4. I Write The Songs
  5. Bandstand Boogie
  6. Tryin’ To Get The Feeling Again
  7. This One’s For You
  8. Weekend In New England
  9. Looks Like We Made It
  10. Daybreak
  11. Can’t Smile Without You
  12. Even Now
  13. Copacabana (At The Copa)
  14. Somewhere In The Night
  15. Ready To Take A Chance Again
  16. Ships
  17. I Made It Through The Rain
  18. The Old Songs
  19. When October Goes
  20. Somewhere Down The Road

Barry Manilow – The Greatest Love Songs Of All Time

  1. Love Is Here To Stay
  2. The Look Of Love
  3. Where Do I Begin? (Theme From “Love Story”)
  4. I Only Have Eyes For You
  5. I Can’t Give You Anything But Love
  6. The Twelfth Of Never
  7. We’ve Only Just Begun
  8. Nevertheless
  9. Love Me Tender
  10. You Made Me Love You
  11. It Could Happen To You
  12. How Deep Is The Ocean?
  13. When You Were Sweet Sixteen

Some wear on case. Please review listing images for condition details.

