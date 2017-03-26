Twitter
NECA Cult Classics Presents Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs Action Figure Boxed Set

$130.00

$109.00


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170327-64086-1
UPC: 634482421017
Weight: 2.07 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Crime | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: NECA
Original U.S. Release: January 21, 1992
Details

Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs featuring Harvey Keitel as Mr. White aka Larry Dimmick, Tim Roth as Mr. Orange aka Freddy Newandyke, Michael Madsen as Mr. Blonde aka Vic Vega, Steve Buscemi as Mr. Pink, Edward Bunker as Mr. Blue and Tarantino as Mr. Brown.

They were perfect strangers, assembled to pull off the perfect crime. The core lineup of all 5 Reservoir Dogs are presented here in this boxed set. The 5 figures in 18 cm feature realistic likenesses and include removable sunglasses, guns and street bases that connect together to form their iconic walking scene from the film.

Extra accessories exclusive to the boxed set include the gas can and soda cup.

Product Size: 2.5 x 17.5 x 9.5 inches

Cast: Chris Penn | Edward Bunker | Harvey Keitel | Kirk Baltz | Lawrence Tierney | Michael Madsen | Quentin Tarantino | Randy Brooks | Steve Buscemi | Steven Wright | Tim Roth
Directors: Quentin Tarantino

