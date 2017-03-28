Twitter
Gentle Giant Star Wars Limited Edition Tusken Raider Deluxe Collectible Bust 1619 of 5000

$100.00

$89.00


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170328-64125-1
UPC: 871810001439
Weight: 3 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977
Rating: PG
Details

Fearsome desert savages inhabiting the rocky Jundland Wastes, Tusken Raiders are the foremost reason Tatooine colonists do not wander far from their isolated communities. Covered from head-to-foot in tattered rags and robes, Tusken Raiders, or Sand People as they are also known, brandish a deadly bladed club known as a gaderffii. They also carry projectile rifles to shoot at passing vehicles. The Tusken Raider mini-bust comes with interchangeable arms & weapons and stands 7″ tall. Painted and ready to display.

  • Interchangeable arms and weapons

The figure is in excellent condition and has only been removed from the box for inspection. The box is in very good condition and has some slight wear from years of storage. Box has been kept in a clear plastic bag to help with dust collection. There are slight corner dings and bends in the box.

NOTE: The first image in this listing is a stock image. The rest of the images are of the actual item you will receive.

Cast: Alec Guinness | Alex McCrindle | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Eddie Byrne | Harrison Ford | Jack Purvis | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Phil Brown | Shelagh Fraser
Directors: George Lucas

