Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Two-Disc Special Edition DVD

View larger

$9.99

$4.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190729-78515-1
UPC: 085391174929
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Family | Fantasy | Sequels
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: July 11, 2007
Item Release Date: April 9, 2013
Rating: PG-13
Details

Harry Potter and the Order Of The Phoenix: Special Edition.

Lord Voldemort has returned, but few want to believe it. In fact, the Ministry of Magic is doing everything it can to keep the wizarding world from knowing the truth – including appointing Ministry official Dolores Umbridge as the new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts. When Professor Umbridge refuses to train her students in practical defensive magic, a select group of students decides to learn on their own. With Harry Potter as their leader, these students (who call themselves “Dumbledore’s Army”) meet secretly in a hidden room at Hogwarts to hone their wizarding skills in preparation for battle with the Dark Lord and his Death Eaters. . New adventure – more dangerous , more thrilling than ever – is yours in this enthralling film version of the fifth novel in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series. A terrifying showdown between good and evil awaits. Prepare for battle!

Special Features

  • Additional Scenes
  • The Hidden Secrets of Harry Potter - Explore all the movies in the series for clues to the mystery of Harry Potter's destiny
  • Trailing Tonks: Natalia Tena (aka Nymphadora Tonks) leads a very personal film set tour
  • Harry Potter: The Magic of Editing - Director David Yates and Editor Mark Day show what a difference a good edit makes
  • DVD-ROM
  • Enhanced Features

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 139

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe | George Harris | Geraldine Somerville | Harry Melling | Jason Boyd
Directors: David Yates
Project Name: Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

