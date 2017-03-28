Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

McFarlane Toys Spawn + Miracleman Action Figure 2-Pack San Diego Comic Con 2003 Exclusive

McFarlane Toys Spawn + Miracleman Action Figure 2-Pack San Diego Comic Con 2003 Exclusive
View larger
McFarlane Toys Spawn + Miracleman Action Figure 2-Pack San Diego Comic Con 2003 Exclusive
McFarlane Toys Spawn + Miracleman Action Figure 2-Pack San Diego Comic Con 2003 Exclusive
McFarlane Toys Spawn + Miracleman Action Figure 2-Pack San Diego Comic Con 2003 Exclusive
McFarlane Toys Spawn + Miracleman Action Figure 2-Pack San Diego Comic Con 2003 Exclusive
McFarlane Toys Spawn + Miracleman Action Figure 2-Pack San Diego Comic Con 2003 Exclusive

$70.00

$36.99


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170329-64139-1
UPC: 787926930214
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This extremely limited edition figure set features a 4-inch scale action figure of Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, along with a 4-inch PVC version of the larger Miracleman resin statue. This set was exclusively sold at San Diego Comic Con International 2003.

The figures are in excellent shape and still in their original, unopened blister packaging. The packaging is also in great shape, with minor wear from storage, along with minor bends.

Related Items

Toy Biz Marvel X-Men the Movie Hugh Jackman as Logan (2000) Action Figure
Bruce Lee Ready to Rumble Front Printed Apparel
Bruce Lee Escrima Kali Stick Battle Apparel
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Youth and Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Dragon Snapshots Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee In Motion Apparel
The Man Who Fell To Earth Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Combo Pack plus Digital HD
Frank Frazetta Warriors & Women Boxed Pint Glass Sets: Silver Warrior and The Huntress
Frank Frazetta Warriors & Women Boxed Pint Glass Sets: Death Dealer and Egyptian Queen
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | McFarlane Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *