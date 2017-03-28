McFarlane Toys Spawn + Miracleman Action Figure 2-Pack San Diego Comic Con 2003 Exclusive

Action Figure SKU: 170329-64139-1

UPC: 787926930214

Weight: 1.04 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Details

This extremely limited edition figure set features a 4-inch scale action figure of Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, along with a 4-inch PVC version of the larger Miracleman resin statue. This set was exclusively sold at San Diego Comic Con International 2003.

The figures are in excellent shape and still in their original, unopened blister packaging. The packaging is also in great shape, with minor wear from storage, along with minor bends.

Categories

