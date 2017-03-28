McFarlane Toys Spawn + Miracleman Action Figure 2-Pack San Diego Comic Con 2003 Exclusive

$70.00
$36.99
UPC: 787926930214
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This extremely limited edition figure set features a 4-inch scale action figure of Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, along with a 4-inch PVC version of the larger Miracleman resin statue. This set was exclusively sold at San Diego Comic Con International 2003.
The figures are in excellent shape and still in their original, unopened blister packaging. The packaging is also in great shape, with minor wear from storage, along with minor bends.
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Fantasy | McFarlane Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures