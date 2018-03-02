Cujo Music from the Motion Picture Composed and Conducted by Charles Bernstein – Limited Edition Vinyl

View larger $26.99 $24.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Ah, life in the country…such bucolic bliss. Until your neighbor’s dog contracts rabies, kills its owner, and then comes after you! With such emotional extremes, Cujo was not an easy movie to score, but when Stephen King’s classic novel came to the screen in 1983 starring Dee Wallace and Daniel Hugh-Kelly with Lewis Teague directing, composer/conductor Charles Bernstein (A Nightmare on Elm Street) proved mightily up to the task. In addition to employing harsh synthesizer effects and dissonant orchestral layers leading up to the climactic showdown between Mom and beast, Bernstein also penned a tender theme expressing the gentle joys of family life. Unfortunately, post production woes mixed up some cues and caused the score to be abbreviated in the film; Intrada’s recent CD release presented Bernstein’s work for the first time as it was originally recorded, and that’s where the 18 tracks on our first-ever vinyl release come from, with new (and terrifying) cover art. Limited black and brown “St. Bernard” vinyl edition limited to 1000 copies!

Limited black and brown “St. Bernard” vinyl edition

First-ever vinyl release

Includes New (and Terrifying) Cover Art Plus Production Stills

Limited to 1000 copies

Main Title & Rabbit Chase

Bedroom

Kemp to Dinner Table

Cujo's Entrance (Revised)

Hoist Delivery & Spilt Milk

Monster Words Wall & Cujo in Fog

Brett and Charity

Cujo Kills Garry

Cujo Kills Camber

Drive to Siege

Crane to Cujo & Car Stalls

Pee-Em Phone & Sunrise

Cujo Attacks Car

Cujo Attacks Donna & 360 in Car (Revised)

Cujo on the Hood to Sunrise II (Revised Alternate #2)

Final Confrontation

Revive Tad

Cujo End Credits

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Billy Jayne | Christopher Stone | Daniel Hugh Kelly | Danny Pintauro | Dee Wallace | Ed Lauter | Jerry Hardin | Kaiulani Lee | Mills Watson

Directors: Lewis Teague

Project Name: Cujo

Authors: Stephen King

Composers: Charles Bernstein

