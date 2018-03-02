Cujo Music from the Motion Picture Composed and Conducted by Charles Bernstein – Limited Edition Vinyl

$26.99
Details
Ah, life in the country…such bucolic bliss. Until your neighbor’s dog contracts rabies, kills its owner, and then comes after you! With such emotional extremes, Cujo was not an easy movie to score, but when Stephen King’s classic novel came to the screen in 1983 starring Dee Wallace and Daniel Hugh-Kelly with Lewis Teague directing, composer/conductor Charles Bernstein (A Nightmare on Elm Street) proved mightily up to the task. In addition to employing harsh synthesizer effects and dissonant orchestral layers leading up to the climactic showdown between Mom and beast, Bernstein also penned a tender theme expressing the gentle joys of family life. Unfortunately, post production woes mixed up some cues and caused the score to be abbreviated in the film; Intrada’s recent CD release presented Bernstein’s work for the first time as it was originally recorded, and that’s where the 18 tracks on our first-ever vinyl release come from, with new (and terrifying) cover art. Limited black and brown “St. Bernard” vinyl edition limited to 1000 copies!
Special Features
- Limited black and brown “St. Bernard” vinyl edition
- First-ever vinyl release
- Includes New (and Terrifying) Cover Art Plus Production Stills
- Limited to 1000 copies
Playlists
- Disc 1
- Main Title & Rabbit Chase
Bedroom
Kemp to Dinner Table
Cujo's Entrance (Revised)
Hoist Delivery & Spilt Milk
Monster Words Wall & Cujo in Fog
Brett and Charity
Cujo Kills Garry
- Disc 2
- Cujo Kills Camber
Drive to Siege
Crane to Cujo & Car Stalls
Pee-Em Phone & Sunrise
Cujo Attacks Car
Cujo Attacks Donna & 360 in Car (Revised)
Cujo on the Hood to Sunrise II (Revised Alternate #2)
Final Confrontation
Revive Tad
Cujo End Credits
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Billy Jayne | Christopher Stone | Daniel Hugh Kelly | Danny Pintauro | Dee Wallace | Ed Lauter | Jerry Hardin | Kaiulani Lee | Mills Watson
Directors: Lewis Teague
Project Name: Cujo
Authors: Stephen King
Composers: Charles Bernstein
