Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Matrix – Music From The Motion Picture Red & Blue Pill 2-Disc Limited Edition Vinyl Set

The Matrix – Music From The Motion Picture Red & Blue Pill 2-Disc Limited Edition Vinyl Set
View larger
The Matrix – Music From The Motion Picture Red & Blue Pill 2-Disc Limited Edition Vinyl Set
The Matrix – Music From The Motion Picture Red & Blue Pill 2-Disc Limited Edition Vinyl Set
The Matrix – Music From The Motion Picture Red & Blue Pill 2-Disc Limited Edition Vinyl Set
The Matrix – Music From The Motion Picture Red & Blue Pill 2-Disc Limited Edition Vinyl Set

$49.99

$46.99


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 180301-70847-1
UPC: 848064005414
Part No: RGM0541
Weight: 3.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Keanu Reeves | Laurence Fishburne  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Real Gone Music | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: March 31, 1999
Item Release Date: August 4, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Every decade or so a science fiction film comes along that captures the Zeitgeist and simultaneously casts a searchlight into the murk of what’s to come. Such a film was The Matrix. Released in 1999 to a public already grappling with huge technological change and subject to Y2K hysteria whipped up by the media, The Matrix wove such au courant tropes as Japanese animé, Hong Kong martial arts films, cyperpunk sci-fi, and hacker hero worship into a tale of druggy paranoia whose vision of a grim future marked with universal surveillance and pathological interconnectedness actually looks less paranoid by the day. And its soundtrack was similarly forward-looking. Instead of offering the blues-based, heavy metal rock that might have populated the score had the movie been made a decade before, The Matrix tapped into the new, breakbeat electronic sounds making inroads into popular music. The result was a propulsive audio ride perfectly mated to the film’s cinematographic “bullet time” innovations, a doom-laden, neck-snapping blend of stoner metal, hip hop and electronica.

Now, Real Gone Music presents, for the first time EVER on vinyl, the original soundtrack to The Matrix in a limited (what else?) “red and blue pill” vinyl edition. The 2-LP set comes in a newly-designed gatefold package featuring stills from the original film production. . . like Morpheus says, this is your last chance!

Features

  • Limited Red and Blue Pill vinyl edition
  • Limited to 1,500 copies
  • First time ever released on vinyl
  • Newly designed gatefold package featuring production stills from the groundbreaking film

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Anthony Ray Parker | Belinda McClory | Carrie-Anne Moss | David Aston | Gloria Foster | Hugo Weaving | Joe Pantoliano | Julian Arahanga | Keanu Reeves | Laurence Fishburne | Marc Aden Gray | Marcus Chong | Matt Doran | Paul Goddard | Robert Taylor
Directors: Andy Wachowski | Lana Wachowski
Project Name: The Matrix
Contributors: Deftones | Hive | Lunatic Calm | Marilyn Manson | Meat Beat Manifesto | Ministry | Monster Magnet | Prodigy | Propellerheads | Rage Against the Machine | Rammstein | Rob D | Rob Zombie

Related Items

David Cronenberg’s Scanners Special Edition Criterion Collection DVD
Skinwalkers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers – Wu-Tang Clan [Explicit Lyrics]
Heavy Metal Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack
Genesis 24 X 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Assassin of Youth 24 X 36 inch Movie Poster
Bruce Lee Ready to Rumble Front Printed Apparel
Underworld – Music From The Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Black Friday RSD 2016
Dunkirk Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Hans Zimmer
Kill Bill Volume 1 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Real Gone Music | Science Fiction | Vinyl | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *