Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

King Kong 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster

King Kong 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
View larger

$11.98

$6.98


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 171123-66941-1
Part No: 18539F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: RKO Radio Pictures
Original U.S. Release: April 7, 1933
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In RKO Pictures’ classic monster movie King Kong, a film crew goes to a tropical island for an exotic location shoot and discovers a colossal ape who develops a crush on their female blonde star Ann Darrow (Fay Wray). “Kong” as they come to call the ape, is soon captured and brought back to New York City for public exhibition, with devastating consequences.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Bruce Cabot | Earl Dwire | Fay Wray | Frank Reicher | James Flavin | Jean Fenwick | Noble Johnson | Robert Armstrong | Sam Hardy | Steve Clemente
Directors: Ernest B. Schoedsack | Merian C. Cooper
Project Name: King Kong

Related Items

Dark Skies Soundtrack – 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Television Score by Michael Hoenig & Mark Snow
Snakes on a Plane 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Back to the Future 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
The Bees Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
DC Comics Retro Montage Superman, Flash, Batman, Green Lantern 22 x 34 inch Poster
DC Direct Kingdom Come Magog Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross
The Art of John Harris: Beyond the Horizon
DC Comics Collage Flash, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman 24 x 36 inch Poster
Ominous Alien With Eggs Youth and Childrens Apparel
Mars 3-Disc Set – The Epic Series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard

Categories

Adventure | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | RKO Radio Pictures | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *