King Kong 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $11.98 $6.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Poster SKU: 171123-66941-1

Part No: 18539F

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: RKO Radio Pictures

Original U.S. Release: April 7, 1933

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In RKO Pictures’ classic monster movie King Kong, a film crew goes to a tropical island for an exotic location shoot and discovers a colossal ape who develops a crush on their female blonde star Ann Darrow (Fay Wray). “Kong” as they come to call the ape, is soon captured and brought back to New York City for public exhibition, with devastating consequences.

Specifications

Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Bruce Cabot | Earl Dwire | Fay Wray | Frank Reicher | James Flavin | Jean Fenwick | Noble Johnson | Robert Armstrong | Sam Hardy | Steve Clemente

Directors: Ernest B. Schoedsack | Merian C. Cooper

Project Name: King Kong

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | RKO Radio Pictures | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space