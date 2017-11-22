King Kong 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster

$11.98
$6.98
Part No: 18539F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: RKO Radio Pictures
Original U.S. Release: April 7, 1933
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In RKO Pictures’ classic monster movie King Kong, a film crew goes to a tropical island for an exotic location shoot and discovers a colossal ape who develops a crush on their female blonde star Ann Darrow (Fay Wray). “Kong” as they come to call the ape, is soon captured and brought back to New York City for public exhibition, with devastating consequences.
Specifications
- Size: 22x34 in
Cast: Bruce Cabot | Earl Dwire | Fay Wray | Frank Reicher | James Flavin | Jean Fenwick | Noble Johnson | Robert Armstrong | Sam Hardy | Steve Clemente
Directors: Ernest B. Schoedsack | Merian C. Cooper
Project Name: King Kong
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | RKO Radio Pictures | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space