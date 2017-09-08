More Music to Spy By: Themes From I Spy, Secret Agent, Spy vs. Spy, Thunderball + More

View larger $15.95 $12.69 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Details

Here is the eagerly awaited follow up to the phenomenally successful MUSIC TO SPY BY. This CD contains more classic spy music, including soundtracks from such memorable films as Thunderball, The Third Man, Rear Window and From Russia With Love. It also features some contemporary spy-themed tunes by Medeski, Martin & Wood and John Scofield, as well as updated reinterpretations of the I Spy theme and various James Bond soundtracks. You’ll enjoy it shaken or stirred!

Playlists

Thunderball Theme

2:15

I Spy Theme (redeux)

2:30

The Ipcress File: A Man Alone

3:59

Peter Gunn Theme

2:25

James Bond Theme (electronica mix)

4:56

The FBI Story Theme

1:22

I Spy (for the FBI)

3:37

The Third Man: Trap to Catch Harry

3:33

Over and Out (from On Her Majesty's Secret Service)

5:47

Rear Window: Lisa

3:47

From Russia With Love Theme

2:49

Waltz of the Secret Agents

4:07

A Slip of The Lip

2:57

5 Fingers: The Pursuit

2:27

Spy Kiss

4:23

Secret Agent

3:14

Spy vs. Spy

6:15

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 61:23

