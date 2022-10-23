Godzilla vs. Kong Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Alexander Skarsgard | Brian Tyree Henry | Chris Chalk | Demián Bichir | Eiza González | Hakeem Kae-Kazim | John Pirruccello | Julian Dennison | Kaylee Hottle | Kyle Chandler | Lance Reddick | Millie Bobby Brown | Rebecca Hall | Ronny Chieng | Shun Oguri
Waxwork Records is thrilled to present GODZILLA VS. KONG Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tom Holkenborg (MAD MAX Fury Road, Deadpool, Justice League, Army of the Dead)! GODZILLA VS. KONG marks the fourth film in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse. In the movie directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla and Kong violently clash while tech mogul Apex Cybernetics and a band of conspiracy theorists attempt to lure the giant ape into Hollow Earth to retrieve a power source for a secret weapon to stop Godzilla’s rampages. The film was a streaming hit and became the most successful launch item in HBO Max’s history in 2021.
The score by Tom Holkenborg offers monstrous orchestral arrangements that perfectly match the tone of the film as the two titans violently battle head to head. Holkenborg built a giant 5′ in diameter and 6′ wide bass drum specifically for Kong’s parts of this score which can be heard throughout the composition. To capture the booming low end, Holkenborg used processed brass instruments, and also, a bass guitar played through the largest bass amplifier and speaker cabinet ever created. A 14′ Ampeg bass stack. The composer complements intense, clashing monsters with sweet flashes of humanity from both Godzilla and Kong, leaving hearts both racing and breaking for the creatures.
Tom Holkenborg, also known by his stage name Junkie XL, is an award winning Dutch composer, multi-instrumenatlist, DJ, producer, and engineer.
Waxwork Records is thrilled to present GODZILLA VS. KONG Original Motion Picture Soundtrack as a deluxe double LP featuring 180 gram Hollow Earth colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and a 12×12 art print.
Special Features
- 2xLP 180 Gram "Hollow Earth" Colored Vinyl
- The Complete Film Music By Tom Holkenborg
- Disc 1 - Electric Blue & Hot Pink Swirl
- Disc 2 - Fire Orange & Black Smoke
- Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
- 12x12 Inch Art Print
Playlists
- Pensacola, Florida (Godzilla Theme)
- Skull Island (Kong Theme)
- Apex Cybernetics
- A New Language
- Just Now
- Tasman Sea
- Through There
- Antarctica
- Hollow Earth
- The Throne
- Lunch
- Nuclear Blast
- The Royale Axe
- Mega
- Hong Kong
Specifications
- Material: 180 Gram Vinyl
- Number of Discs: 2
- People / Bands: Adam Wingard | Alexander Skarsgard | Brian Tyree Henry | Chris Chalk | Demián Bichir | Eiza González | Hakeem Kae-Kazim | John Pirruccello | Julian Dennison | Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg | Kaylee Hottle | Kyle Chandler | Lance Reddick | Millie Bobby Brown | Rebecca Hall | Ronny Chieng | Shun Oguri
- Characters: Godzilla | King Kong
- Shows / Movies: Godzilla vs. Kong
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Monsters | Science Fiction | Sequels
- Companies: Warner Bros. | Waxwork
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks