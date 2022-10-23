Godzilla vs. Kong Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition

View larger $50.57

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present GODZILLA VS. KONG Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tom Holkenborg (MAD MAX Fury Road, Deadpool, Justice League, Army of the Dead)! GODZILLA VS. KONG marks the fourth film in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse. In the movie directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla and Kong violently clash while tech mogul Apex Cybernetics and a band of conspiracy theorists attempt to lure the giant ape into Hollow Earth to retrieve a power source for a secret weapon to stop Godzilla’s rampages. The film was a streaming hit and became the most successful launch item in HBO Max’s history in 2021.

The score by Tom Holkenborg offers monstrous orchestral arrangements that perfectly match the tone of the film as the two titans violently battle head to head. Holkenborg built a giant 5′ in diameter and 6′ wide bass drum specifically for Kong’s parts of this score which can be heard throughout the composition. To capture the booming low end, Holkenborg used processed brass instruments, and also, a bass guitar played through the largest bass amplifier and speaker cabinet ever created. A 14′ Ampeg bass stack. The composer complements intense, clashing monsters with sweet flashes of humanity from both Godzilla and Kong, leaving hearts both racing and breaking for the creatures.

Tom Holkenborg, also known by his stage name Junkie XL, is an award winning Dutch composer, multi-instrumenatlist, DJ, producer, and engineer.

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present GODZILLA VS. KONG Original Motion Picture Soundtrack as a deluxe double LP featuring 180 gram Hollow Earth colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and a 12×12 art print.

Pensacola, Florida (Godzilla Theme)

Skull Island (Kong Theme)

Apex Cybernetics

A New Language

Just Now

Tasman Sea

Through There

Antarctica

Hollow Earth

The Throne

Lunch

Nuclear Blast

The Royale Axe

Mega

Hong Kong

