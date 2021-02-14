Share Page Support Us
Blueshirt Bulletin New York Rangers Wayne Gretzky, Brian Leetch Poster (February 1997) [J54]

Currently Unavailable
paperSKU: 210214-85114-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Sport
Poster Categories: Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Blueshirt Bulletin New York Rangers Wayne Gretzky, Brian Leetch Poster (February 1997).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Blueshirt Bulletin

Categories

Magazines & Newspapers | Sport | Sports, Autos and Bikes