Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Muhammad Ali I’ll Tell You How Quote 36 x 24 Inch Sports Poster

Muhammad Ali I’ll Tell You How Quote 36 x 24 Inch Sports Poster
View larger

$13.98

$10.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171201-68678-1
Part No: 50919F PP32710
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Muhammad Ali  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Pop Culture Quotes
Genres: Sport
Poster Categories: Sports
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This handsome large format poster features legendary boxer Muhammad Ali with a quote that begins with “I’ll tell you how I’d like to be remembered.” It goes on “As a black man who won the heavyweight title, who was humorous and who never looked down on those who looked up to him. A Man who stood for freedom, justice and equality, and I wouldn’t even mind if folks forgot how pretty I was”.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in


Subject: Muhammad Ali

Related Items

No Retreat No Surrender
The Fast and the Furious Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Chariots of Fire Original Soundtrack by Vangelis
Aaron Judge New York Yankees Number 99 Portrait 22 x 34 Inch Sports Poster
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 22 x 34 Inch Sports Poster
McFarlane Toys SportsPicks Florida Marlins Dontrelle Willis Series 9 Action Figure (2004)
New York Football Giants Retro Logo 22 x 34 Inch Sports Poster

Categories

Featured | Pop Culture Quotes | Posters - Reprints | Sport | Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *