Muhammad Ali I’ll Tell You How Quote 36 x 24 Inch Sports Poster

View larger $13.98 $10.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171201-68678-1

Part No: 50919F PP32710

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Muhammad Ali items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Pop Culture Quotes

Genres: Sport

Poster Categories: Sports

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This handsome large format poster features legendary boxer Muhammad Ali with a quote that begins with “I’ll tell you how I’d like to be remembered.” It goes on “As a black man who won the heavyweight title, who was humorous and who never looked down on those who looked up to him. A Man who stood for freedom, justice and equality, and I wouldn’t even mind if folks forgot how pretty I was”.

Specifications

Size: 36x24 in



Subject: Muhammad Ali

Related Items

Categories

Featured | Pop Culture Quotes | Posters - Reprints | Sport | Sports