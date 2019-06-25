True Blood and Philosophy: We Wanna Think Bad Things with You (2010) [193189]

View larger $13.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

ISBN-10: 0470597720

ISBN-13: 978-0470597729

Weight: 1.13 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

The first look at the philosophical issues behind Charlaine Harris’s New York Times bestsellers The Southern Vampire Mysteries and the True Blood television series.

Teeming with complex, mythical characters in the shape of vampires, telepaths, shapeshifters, and the like, True Blood, the popular HBO series adapted from Charlaine Harris’s bestselling The Southern Vampire Mysteries, has a rich collection of themes to explore, from sex and romance to bigotry and violence to death and immortality. The goings-on in the mythical town of Bon Temps, Louisiana, where vampires satiate their blood lust and openly commingle with ordinary humans, present no shortages of juicy metaphysical morsels to sink your teeth into.

Now True Blood and Philosophy calls on the minds of some of history’s great thinkers to perform some philosophical bloodletting on such topics as Sookie and the metaphysics of mindreading; Maryann and sacrificial religion; werewolves, shapeshifters and personal identity; vampire politics, evil, desire, and much more.

The first book to explore the philosophical issues and themes behind the True Blood novels and television series

Adds a new dimension to your understanding of True Blood characters and themes

Smart and entertaining, True Blood and Philosophy provides food—or blood—for thought, and a fun, new way to look at the series.

Cast: Alexander Skarsgard | Anna Paquin | Carrie Preston | Chris Bauer | Deborah Ann Woll | Nelsan Ellis | Rutina Wesley | Ryan Kwanten | Sam Trammell | Stephen Moyer

Subject: True Blood

Authors: George A. Dunn | Rebecca Housel | William Irwin

