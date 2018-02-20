Never Say Never Again Original Soundtrack Recording – Music by Michel Legrand

$21.98
Details
Featured is a fantastic remastered re-release of the James Bond 007 film Never Say Never Again, showcasing music from the legendary musician Michel Legrand. Never Say Never Again featured a title song with vocals by Lani Hall.
Special Features
- Includes liner notes booklet with scene stills from the movie
Playlists
- Bond Back In Action
Main Title: Never Say Never Again
Prologue - Enter 007
Fatima Blush / A Very Bad Lady
Dinner with 007
Bahama Island
Bond Smells A Rat / Nurse Blush?
Plunder Of A Nuclear Missile
The Big Band Death of Jack Petachi
Bond And Domino
Fight To The Death With The Tiger Sharks
Une Chanson D'Amour
Video Duel / Victory
Nuclear Nightmare
Tango To The Death
Bond Returns Home
The Death Of Nicole / Chase Her
Felix and James Exit
Jealousy
Largo's Waltz
Bond To The Rescue
The Big Escape
Tears Of Allah
The Underwater Cave
Fight To The Death
Bond In Retirement / End Title "Never Say Never Again"
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Alec McCowen | Barbara Carrera | Bernie Casey | Edward Fox | Kim Basinger | Klaus Maria Brandauer | Max Von Sydow | Pamela Salem | Rowan Atkinson | Sean Connery
Directors: Irvin Kershner
Project Name: Never Say Never Again
Composers: Michel Legrand
Contributors: Lani Hall
