Never Say Never Again Original Soundtrack Recording – Music by Michel Legrand

$21.98

$15.98


4 in stock


CDSKU: 180220-70605-1
UPC: 738572101725
Part No: SSD1017
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: James Bond | Sean Connery  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Silva Screen | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: October 7, 1983
Item Release Date: September 11, 1993
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a fantastic remastered re-release of the James Bond 007 film Never Say Never Again, showcasing music from the legendary musician Michel Legrand. Never Say Never Again featured a title song with vocals by Lani Hall.

Special Features

  • Includes liner notes booklet with scene stills from the movie

Playlists

  • Bond Back In Action
    Main Title: Never Say Never Again
    Prologue - Enter 007
    Fatima Blush / A Very Bad Lady
    Dinner with 007
    Bahama Island
    Bond Smells A Rat / Nurse Blush?
    Plunder Of A Nuclear Missile
    The Big Band Death of Jack Petachi
    Bond And Domino
    Fight To The Death With The Tiger Sharks
    Une Chanson D'Amour
    Video Duel / Victory
    Nuclear Nightmare
    Tango To The Death
    Bond Returns Home
    The Death Of Nicole / Chase Her
    Felix and James Exit
    Jealousy
    Largo's Waltz
    Bond To The Rescue
    The Big Escape
    Tears Of Allah
    The Underwater Cave
    Fight To The Death
    Bond In Retirement / End Title "Never Say Never Again"

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alec McCowen | Barbara Carrera | Bernie Casey | Edward Fox | Kim Basinger | Klaus Maria Brandauer | Max Von Sydow | Pamela Salem | Rowan Atkinson | Sean Connery
Directors: Irvin Kershner
Project Name: Never Say Never Again
Composers: Michel Legrand
Contributors: Lani Hall

