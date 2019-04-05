The Dynamite Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition 190143

$59.99
The Museum of Fantastic Art
Dynamite Entertainment
December 13, 2011
This hardcover edition of The Dynamite Art of Alex Ross is signed by artist and author Alex Ross.
Having produced many other illustrations for Dynamite Entertainment comic books including Green Hornet and Vampirella, and having reunited with his Marvels collaborator, Kurt Busiek, with Kirby: Genesis, there can be no argument that Alex Ross is as popular and dynamite as ever. Collecting all of Alex’s Dynamite cover and interior art in one complete hardcover volume, along with commentary and special bonus material, this is a hardcover book not to be missed.
9.1 x 1 x 12 in
328
Alex Ross
