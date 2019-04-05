Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Dynamite Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition 190143

The Dynamite Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition 190143
View larger

$59.99

$42.99


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190405-77692-1
UPC: 9781606902448
ISBN-13: 978-1606902448
Weight: 4.05 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Alex Ross  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Dynamite Entertainment
Item Release Date: December 13, 2011
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This hardcover edition of The Dynamite Art of Alex Ross is signed by artist and author Alex Ross.

Having produced many other illustrations for Dynamite Entertainment comic books including Green Hornet and Vampirella, and having reunited with his Marvels collaborator, Kurt Busiek, with Kirby: Genesis, there can be no argument that Alex Ross is as popular and dynamite as ever. Collecting all of Alex’s Dynamite cover and interior art in one complete hardcover volume, along with commentary and special bonus material, this is a hardcover book not to be missed.

Specifications

  • Size: 9.1 x 1 x 12 in
  • Pages: 328


Authors: Alex Ross

Related Items

True Blood – Show Your True Colors Slogan 24 x 36 inch Poster
Disney Pixar Cars 3 Tree Ornament by Hallmark
Exterminator 2 Blu-ray Edition
Marvel Captain America Civil War Shield Logo Pendant Stainless Steel Necklace (2016)
Shonen Jump Naruto Team 7 II Shippuden 36 x 24 Inch Manga Poster
Spawn Mutations Series 23: Kin Action Figure (2003)
Seven Samurai Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by Fumio Hayasaka [Import]
Driver of the Dead Number 3 (January 2011) Radical Comics
The Terminator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Brad Fiedel, 2-LP 180 Gram, Colored Vinyl
Bruce Lee Side Strike Childrens Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Dynamite Entertainment | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *