From Russia With Love DVD

DVD SKU: 170510-64964-1

UPC: 027616672520

Part No: 906725

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: James Bond items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: MGM

Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1964

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sean Connery returns as James Bond in this thrill-a-minute adventure with blistering action, romance and high-tech gadgetry. Boasting remarkable villains and exotic locales, it’s a pulse-pounding experience that many fans consider to be the greatest Bond film ever made.

In From Russia With Love, James Bond willingly falls into an assassination ploy involving a naive Russian beauty in order to retrieve a Soviet encryption device, called a ‘Lektor,’ that was stolen by SPECTRE.

Special Features

Full-length feature in both Standard and Widescreen versions

Dual Layer Technology - both versions on the same side of the disc

Scene Selections

Original Theatrical Trailer

Film Trivia

007's Villains & Mayhem Montage

Special "Hidden Page" Menu Feature

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 115

Language: English, French, Spanish

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Aliza Gur | Anthony Dawson | Bernard Lee | Daniela Bianchi | Desmond Llewelyn | Eunice Gayson | Francis De Wolff | Fred Haggerty | George Pastell | Hasan Ceylan | Jan Williams | Lisa Guiraut | Lois Maxwell | Lotte Lenya | Martine Beswick | Nadja Regin | Neville Jason | Nusret Ataer | Pedro Armendáriz | Peter Bayliss | Peter Brayham | Peter Madden | Robert Shaw | Sean Connery | Vladek Sheybal | Walter Gotell

Directors: Terence Young

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | DVD | MGM | Movies & TV | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space