From Russia With Love DVD

$9.96
$6.70
UPC: 027616672520
Part No: 906725
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1964
Rating: PG
Details
Sean Connery returns as James Bond in this thrill-a-minute adventure with blistering action, romance and high-tech gadgetry. Boasting remarkable villains and exotic locales, it’s a pulse-pounding experience that many fans consider to be the greatest Bond film ever made.
In From Russia With Love, James Bond willingly falls into an assassination ploy involving a naive Russian beauty in order to retrieve a Soviet encryption device, called a ‘Lektor,’ that was stolen by SPECTRE.
Special Features
- Full-length feature in both Standard and Widescreen versions
- Dual Layer Technology - both versions on the same side of the disc
- Scene Selections
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Film Trivia
- 007's Villains & Mayhem Montage
- Special "Hidden Page" Menu Feature
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Runtime: 115
- Language: English, French, Spanish
- Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
Cast: Aliza Gur | Anthony Dawson | Bernard Lee | Daniela Bianchi | Desmond Llewelyn | Eunice Gayson | Francis De Wolff | Fred Haggerty | George Pastell | Hasan Ceylan | Jan Williams | Lisa Guiraut | Lois Maxwell | Lotte Lenya | Martine Beswick | Nadja Regin | Neville Jason | Nusret Ataer | Pedro Armendáriz | Peter Bayliss | Peter Brayham | Peter Madden | Robert Shaw | Sean Connery | Vladek Sheybal | Walter Gotell
Directors: Terence Young
