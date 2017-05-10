Twitter
From Russia With Love DVD
From Russia With Love DVD
$9.96

$6.70


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 170510-64964-1
UPC: 027616672520
Part No: 906725
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.

Details

Sean Connery returns as James Bond in this thrill-a-minute adventure with blistering action, romance and high-tech gadgetry. Boasting remarkable villains and exotic locales, it’s a pulse-pounding experience that many fans consider to be the greatest Bond film ever made.

In From Russia With Love, James Bond willingly falls into an assassination ploy involving a naive Russian beauty in order to retrieve a Soviet encryption device, called a ‘Lektor,’ that was stolen by SPECTRE.

Special Features

  • Full-length feature in both Standard and Widescreen versions
  • Dual Layer Technology - both versions on the same side of the disc
  • Scene Selections
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Film Trivia
  • 007's Villains & Mayhem Montage
  • Special "Hidden Page" Menu Feature

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Runtime: 115
  • Language: English, French, Spanish
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Aliza Gur | Anthony Dawson | Bernard Lee | Daniela Bianchi | Desmond Llewelyn | Eunice Gayson | Francis De Wolff | Fred Haggerty | George Pastell | Hasan Ceylan | Jan Williams | Lisa Guiraut | Lois Maxwell | Lotte Lenya | Martine Beswick | Nadja Regin | Neville Jason | Nusret Ataer | Pedro Armendáriz | Peter Bayliss | Peter Brayham | Peter Madden | Robert Shaw | Sean Connery | Vladek Sheybal | Walter Gotell
Directors: Terence Young

