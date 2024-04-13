View larger $16.50

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TMNT Promotional Sunglasses. These glasses were distributed exclusively at San Diego Comic Con to promote the 2012 – 2017 TV Series created by Ciro Nieli, Joshua Sternin, and Jennifer Ventimilia. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles starred Sean Astin as Raphael, Rob Paulsen as Donatello, Greg Cipes as Michelangelo, Mae Whitman as April O’Neil, Hoon Lee as Splinter, Seth Green as Leonardo, Kevin Michael Richardson as The Shredder, Josh Peck as Casey Jones, Nolan North as The Kraang, Jason Biggs as Leonardo, Brian Bloom as Captain Ryan, Kelly Hu as Karai, Clancy Brown as Rahzar, Eric Bauza as Tiger Claw, Scott Menville as Crankshaw, Christian Lanz as Fishface, Fred Tatasciore as Rocksteady, Phil LaMarr as Stockman-Fly, J.B. Smoove as Bebop, David Tennant as The Fugitoid, Peter Lurie as Leatherhead, Corey Feldman as Slash, Andrew Kishino as Fong, and Keith Silverstein as Kirby O’Neil.