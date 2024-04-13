Fangoria Cover to Cover 1st Edition Hardcover Book Signed by Basil Gogos, Tom Savini, Debbie Rochon + 10 Other Horror Icons

This is not the limited 500 edition, this is even more RARE. This copy was signed during a special signing event that took place at Forbidden Planet New York City on April 2nd, 2015. The book is signed by 13 indie horror, cult cinema and B-movie icons.

NOTE: The last 3 images in this listing are screenshots from social media announcing the event. Regarding condition, some dust jacket bends and wear, otherwise unused and in good shape.

Event Attendees Who Signed the Book

1 – Thomas DeFeo autograph signature – Fangoria President

2 – Tony Timpone autograph signature – Fangoria Editor Emeritus

3 – Michael Gingold autograph signature – Fangoria Managing Editor

4 – W.R. Mohalley autograph signature – Fangoria Art Director

5 – Ken Hanley autograph signature – Fangoria Website Editor

6 – Basil Gogos autograph signature – Famous Monsters Cover Artist (Basil signed at an angle that’s almost upside down when looking at the book)

7 – Larry Fessenden autograph signature – Filmmaker/Director of The Last Winter, Habit and Wendigo

8 – Debbie Rochon autograph signature – Scream Queen Actress, Rondo-nominated Fangoria columnist and former host of Sirius Fangoria Radio

9 – Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa autograph signature – Screenwriter and Playwright, Carrie, The Town That Dreaded Sundown, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark and American Psycho on Broadway

10 – Tom Savini autograph signature – Legendary Make-up Effects Creator, Dawn of the Dead, Creepshow, Friday the 13th and From Dusk Till Dawn

11 – Frank Henenlotter autograph signature – Writer, Director, Basket Case, Frankenhooker, Brain Damage, Bad Biology, That’s Sexploitation and Chasing Banksy

12 – Jeff Lieberman autograph signature – Writer, Director, Remote Control, Just Before Dawn, Squirm and Satan’s Little Helper

13 – Anthony C. Ferrante autograph signature – Film Director, Producer, and Writer of the Sharknado series, along with Forgotten Evil and Boo

More About the Fangoria Cover to Cover Book

Since 1979, Fangoria magazine has been the bible for horror fans worldwide. Combining first-rate writing, reporting with unparalleled expertise on the fright-film genre, and eye-popping color photos, Fango has set a standard and become a name recognized by anyone who knows and loves scary cinema. One of the signature elements of the magazine has always been the eye-catching and controversial covers that have grabbed the attention of readers everywhere for the past three decades.

Fangoria: Cover to Cover is a lavish, oversized and full color hardcover book celebrates the magazine’s long history and the genre it reports on, reproducing every one of those terrifying covers in stunning full color and providing a history of modern horror cinema that has been thirty years in the making. Through behind-the-scenes coverage of the most successful and notorious films, special FX photos, facts and figures, and galleries of stills and promotional art, Fangoria: Cover to Cover gives both hardcore fans and casual readers a full survey of the genre and the many memorable movies it has spawned.

Fangoria: Cover to Cover collects a wealth of information, trivia and frightening photos, and every legendary cover of this acclaimed magazine, serving as a celebration of horror and a coffee table book that readers will turn to time and time again.

A Cemetery Dance Publications exclusive hardcover edition, there are no other editions planned anywhere in the world at this time!