Michael Todd’s Around the World in 80 Days Music Soundtrack by Victor Young Original Vinyl Edition (DL79046) [J62]

View larger $19.99 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201115-83045-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: David Niven | Shirley MacLaine items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Adventure | Comedy

Studio: Decca Records

Original U.S. Release: October 17, 1956

Rating: G

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Michael Todd’s Around the World in 80 Days Music Soundtrack by Victor Young Original Vinyl Edition (DL79046). The item is in very good shape with some wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Cantinflas | Charles Boyer | David Niven | John Carradine | Reginald Denny | Robert Newton | Shirley MacLaine

Directors: John Farrow | Michael Anderson

Project Name: Around the World in 80 Days

Composers: Victor Young

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Decca Records | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl