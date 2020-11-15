Share Page Support Us
Michael Todd’s Around the World in 80 Days Music Soundtrack by Victor Young Original Vinyl Edition (DL79046) [J62]

Michael Todd’s Around the World in 80 Days Music Soundtrack by Victor Young Original Vinyl Edition (DL79046) [J62]
View larger

$19.99

$15.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201115-83045-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Comedy
Studio: Decca Records
Original U.S. Release: October 17, 1956
Rating: G
Details

Michael Todd’s Around the World in 80 Days Music Soundtrack by Victor Young Original Vinyl Edition (DL79046). The item is in very good shape with some wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Cantinflas | Charles Boyer | David Niven | John Carradine | Reginald Denny | Robert Newton | Shirley MacLaine
Directors: John Farrow | Michael Anderson
Project Name: Around the World in 80 Days
Composers: Victor Young

