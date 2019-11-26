Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card MewTwo Pokeball Blue Box (1999) [1137]

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card MewTwo Pokeball Blue Box (1999) [1137]
View larger

$19.99

$16.97


1 in stock


cardSKU: 191126-79836-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Pokemon  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card MewTwo Pokeball Blue Box (1999).

The item is in very good condition with some signs of wear. See photos for details.


Subject: Pokemon

Related Items

RARE Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Board Game
Frank Frazetta Beauty and the Beast 24 x 36 inch Art Poster
Funko POP Star Wars Princess Leia Vinyl Bobble-Head #80
Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album
Dragonball Z – Goku Three Character Pose 24 x 36 inch Anime Poster
Born to Run: NYC Subway Graffiti on the IND and BMT Lines (2018)
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Stranger Things 24 x 36 inch TV Series Collage Poster
Dreamland Japan: Writings on Modern Manga – Japanese Comics for Otaku Softcover Edition (1996)
Hopscotch Criterion Collection Special Editions

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *