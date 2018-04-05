Twitter
The Dark Knight Rises 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

View larger

$15.99

$11.97


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 180405-72378-1
Part No: RP2018R
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman | Christian Bale | Christopher Nolan  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: July 20, 2012
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises takes place eight years after the Joker’s reign of anarchy. In the film, Batman (Christian Bale), with the help of the enigmatic Catwoman (Anne Hathaway), is forced from his exile to save Gotham City – now on the edge of total annihilation – from the brutal guerrilla terrorist Bane (Tom Hardy).

TM & © DC Comics

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Anne Hathaway | Christian Bale | Daniel Sunjata | Gary Oldman | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Marion Cotillard | Matthew Modine | Michael Caine | Morgan Freeman | Tom Hardy
Directors: Christopher Nolan
Project Name: The Dark Knight Rises
Characters: Batman

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Flavor | DC Entertainment | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Warner Bros.

