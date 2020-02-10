NECA Very Rare The Crow Real Love Is Forever Handmade Pewter Ring Set (2002)

$259.99
$199.97
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Bai Ling | Brandon Lee | Ernie Hudson | Tony Todd items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Jewelry | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: NECA
Original U.S. Release: May 13, 1994
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
NECA Very Rare The Crow Inscribed “Real Love Is Forever” Handmade Pewter Ring Set Size 7 and Size 10 (2002).
The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases on the outer packaging. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: Size 7, Size 10
Cast: Bai Ling | Brandon Lee | Ernie Hudson | Michael Wincott | Rochelle Davis | Tony Todd
Directors: Alex Proyas
Project Name: The Crow (1994)
Related Items
Categories
Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Horror | Jewelry | Memorabilia | NECA | Thrillers