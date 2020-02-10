Share Page Support Us
NECA Very Rare The Crow Real Love Is Forever Handmade Pewter Ring Set (2002)

NECA Very Rare The Crow Real Love Is Forever Handmade Pewter Ring Set (2002)
View larger

$259.99

$199.97


1 in stock


ringsSKU: 200210-80329-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bai Ling | Brandon Lee | Ernie Hudson | Tony Todd  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Jewelry | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: NECA
Original U.S. Release: May 13, 1994
Rating: R


Details

NECA Very Rare The Crow Inscribed “Real Love Is Forever” Handmade Pewter Ring Set Size 7 and Size 10 (2002).

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases on the outer packaging. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: Size 7, Size 10

Cast: Bai Ling | Brandon Lee | Ernie Hudson | Michael Wincott | Rochelle Davis | Tony Todd
Directors: Alex Proyas
Project Name: The Crow (1994)



Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Horror | Jewelry | Memorabilia | NECA | Thrillers

