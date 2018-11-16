Share Page Support Us
Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Number 2 (2010) – Radical Comics [BK12]

Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Number 2 (2010) – Radical Comics [BK12]
Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Number 2 (2010) – Radical Comics [BK12]
Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Number 2 (2010) – Radical Comics [BK12]

$4.99

$2.57


1 in stock


ComicSKU: 181116-76874-1
UPC: 813906010239
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
Studio: Radical Books
Item Release Date: March 1, 2010
Details

Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Number 2 (2010) – Radical Comics.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

