Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Number 2 (2010) – Radical Comics [BK12]

$4.99
$2.57
ComicSKU: 181116-76874-1
UPC: 813906010239
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: 813906010239
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
Studio: Radical Books
Item Release Date: March 1, 2010
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Number 2 (2010) – Radical Comics.
The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Fantasy | Radical Books