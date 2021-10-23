- Cast: Aimee Graham | Bridget Fonda | Chris Tucker | Diana Uribe | Ellis Williams | Hattie Winston | LisaGay Hamilton | Michael Bowen | Michael Keaton | Pam Grier | Robert De Niro | Robert Forster | Samuel L. Jackson | Sid Haig | T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh | Tangie Ambrose | Tom Lister Jr. | Venessia Valentino
- Directors: Quentin Tarantino
- Project Name Jackie Brown
- Artists Bill Withers | Bloodstone | Bobby Womack | Council Cargle | Elliot Easton's Tiki Gods | Foxy Brown | Johnny Cash | Minnie Riperton | Randy Crawford | The Brothers Johnson | The Delfonics | The Grass Roots | The Vampire Sound Incorporation
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Adventure | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
- Studios: Warner Music Group
- Original Release Date: December 25, 1997
- Product Release Date: July 16, 2021
- Rating: R
Jackie Brown Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Blue Vinyl Limited Edition. This soulful soundtrack features Bobby Womack, The Brothers Johnson, Bill Withers, Johnny Cash and more.
Playlists
- Side A
- Across 110th Street by: Bobby Womack
- Beaumont’s Lament by: Robert De Niro | Samuel L. Jackson
- Strawberry Letter 23 by: The Brothers Johnson
- Melanie, Simone & Sheronda by: Robert De Niro | Samuel L. Jackson
- Who Is He (And What Is He to You) by: Bill Withers
- Tennessee Stud by: Johnny Cash
- Natural High by: Bloodstone
- Long Time Woman by: Pam Grier
- Side B
- Detroit 9000 by: Council Cargle
- (Holy Matrimony) Letter To The Firm by: Foxy Brown
- Street Life by: Randy Crawford
- Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time by: The Delfonics
- Midnight Confessions by: The Grass Roots
- Inside My Love by: Minnie Riperton
- Just Ask Melanie by: Bridget Fonda | Robert De Niro | Samuel L. Jackson
- The Lions And The Cucumber by: The Vampire Sound Incorporation
- Monte Carlo Nights by: Elliot Easton's Tiki Gods
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: Blue Vinyl
