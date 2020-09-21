Share Page Support Us
Baby Driver Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2017)

$36.99

$33.97


1 in stock


Details

Award-winning producer and artist, Danger Mouse, has curated the soundtrack for Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated film, Baby Driver. The soundtrack for the music-heavy film, titled Music From The Motion Picture Baby Driver, boasts 30 multi-genre tunes in total, including 29 rare tracks and deep cuts, as well as one original song created by Danger Mouse specifically for Baby Driver. The new song is “Chase Me”, by Danger Mouse featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi. Note the single is included on the track list of the 2 CD package, but only on the Download Card included in the VINLY format.

The film is written and directed by Edgar Wright. Baby Driver tells the story of Baby, a talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) who relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Ansel Elgort | CJ Jones | Eiza González | Jamie Foxx | Jon Bernthal | Jon Hamm | Kevin Spacey | Lily James | Micah Howard | Morgan Brown | Morse Diggs | Sky Ferreira
Directors: Edgar Wright
Project Name: Baby Driver

