Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure

The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure
View larger
The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure
The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure
The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure
The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure
The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure
The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure

$19.99

$10.95


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180124-70126-1
UPC: 634482206140
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Mystery | Romance | Vampire Films
Studio: NECA | Summit Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: November 20, 2009
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen Action Figure is wearing a Blue Shirt and Black Jacket and is inspired by the New Moon movie.

The item is new and still wrapped in the original packaging. The image of Cullen outside the packaging is a stock photo for reference only.

Cast: Anna Kendrick | Ashley Greene | Billy Burke | Christian Serratos | Christina Jastrzembska | Kristen Stewart | Michael Sheen | Michael Welch | Robert Pattinson | Taylor Lautner
Directors: Chris Weitz
Project Name: The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Related Items

The Lost Boys – 1998 DVD
The Iron Giant 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope Drew Struzan Painted 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
David Cronenberg’s Videodrome Blu-ray Criterion Collection Edition
McFarlane Toys Spawn Conan the Barbarian of Cimmeria Series One Action Figure (2004)
11 copies – Burger King Adventures Leaflet Magazine – Pokemon – Volume 10 Issue 8 + Happy Meal Bags Bundle (1999)
Original Alien Movie Poster Fleece Blanket
Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition [Klaus Janson, Frank Miller]
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth Original Soundtrack Music by Javier Navarrete
DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow – Original Television Soundtrack Season 1 Limited Edition Music by Blake Neely

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Monster Movies | Mystery | NECA | Romance | Summit Entertainment | Toys & Figures | Vampire Films

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *