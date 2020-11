Ong Bak 2: The Beginning Tony Jaa-Signed 27×40 inch Original Movie Poster (2008) [D57]

View larger $120.99 $99.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 201103-82873-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Tony Jaa items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original | Signed Memorabilia

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Magnet Releasing

Original U.S. Release: October 23, 2009

Rating: R

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ong Bak 2: The Beginning Tony Jaa autographed 27×40 inch Original Movie Poster (2008). Tony Jaa signed the poster during a press event in New York City to promote the Magnet Releasing U.S. distribution of Ong Bak 2.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 27x40 in

Cast: Sarunyu Wongkrachang | Sorapong Chatree | Tony Jaa

Directors: Panna Rittikrai | Tony Jaa

Project Name: Ong Bak 2: The Beginning

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Magnet Releasing | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Signed Memorabilia