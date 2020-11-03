Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA [D55]

The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA [D55]
View larger

$99.99

$89.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201103-82868-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cung Le | Dave Bautista | Eli Roth | Pam Grier | Russell Crowe | RZA  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: November 2, 2012
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA. These posters were exclusively distributed at New York Comic-Con in 2012 to promote the martial arts film.

The item is in great shape with minor wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x35 in

Cast: Byron Mann | Cung Le | Dave Bautista | Eli Roth | Jamie Chung | Lucy Liu | Pam Grier | Rick Yune | Russell Crowe | RZA
Directors: RZA
Project Name: The Man With the Iron Fists

Related Items

Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay 13×20 inch Movie Poster (2008) [9331]
Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition
NYCC 2017 Topps Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley) Pin Collectible Limited Edition
Star Wars: Episode I OOM-9 with Blaster & Binoculars and Talking CommTech Chip (1998) [1220]
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016)
Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game Collectible Tin (Tin Only)
Robocop 2-Disc Special Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector’s Set (2019)
Wonder Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Rupert Gregson-Williams
The Legend of Zelda – Breath of the Wild, Climbing 24 X 36 inch Game Poster
RARE Shaw Brothers The Super Inframan (Infra-Man) 21 x 30 Original Promotional Movie Poster (1975)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Universal