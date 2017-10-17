Twitter
Michael Mann’s Band of the Hand Blu-ray
Michael Mann’s Band of the Hand Blu-ray
$11.98

$8.59


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171018-67918-1
UPC: 683904632678
Part No: MLCR63267BR
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: April 11, 1986
Item Release Date: January 10, 2017
Rating: R
Details

Welcome to the jungle, Miami-style, where fast cars, dirty deals, hot women, and acid-washed jeans all come with the turf. While serving time in a grueling rehab program in Florida’s Everglades, five young felons bond together to form an unlikely union. When they return to Miami’s dangerous ghetto, the five former criminals wage a lethal war on the drug kingpins who rule the underworld of murder and mayhem. BAND OF THE HAND goes for the jugular, never once loosening its grip until its heart-stopping climax!

Cast and crew include Stephen Lang (Don t Breathe), Michael Glaser (TV’s Starsky & Hutch), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Lauren Holly (What Women Want), Leon (Above the Rim), James Remar (TV’s Sex & the City), and James Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig & the Angry Inch).

Special Features

  • DOUBLE-SIDED BLU-RAY WRAP! featuring alternate artwork

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: James Cameron Mitchell | James Remar | Lauren Holly | Laurence Fishburne | Leon | Michael Mann | Paul Michael Glaser | Stephen Lang
Directors: Paul Michael Glaser

