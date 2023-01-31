Share Page Support Us
Actors Richard Hatch and Dirk Benedict in Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photo [K72]

Actors Richard Hatch and Dirk Benedict in Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photo [K72]
Actors Richard Hatch and Dirk Benedict in Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photo [K72]
$20.79
$18.90
2 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Actors Richard Hatch and Dirk Benedict in Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photo.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

