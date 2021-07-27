The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K UHD + Blu-ray

- Cast: Arthur Burghardt | Bud Davis | Buster Jones | Casey Kasem | Christopher Collins | Clive Revill | Corey Burton | Dan Gilvezan | David Mendenhall | Don Messick | Ed Gilbert | Eric Idle | Frank Welker | Gregg Berger | Hal Rayle | Jack Angel | John Moschitta Jr. | Judd Nelson | Leonard Nimoy | Lionel Stander | Michael Bell | Neil Ross | Norman Alden | Orson Welles | Paul Eiding | Peter Cullen | Regis Cordic | Robert Stack | Roger C. Carmel | Scatman Crothers | Stan Jones | Susan Blu | Victor Caroli | Walker Edmiston
- Directors: Nelson Shin
- Project Name The Transformers: The Movie
- Characters Bonecrusher | Bumblebee | Galvatron | Grimlock | Ironhide | Kickback | Megatron | Optimus Prime | Starscream | Ultra Magnus
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: 4K UHD | Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
- Studios: Shout Factory
- Original Release Date: August 8, 1986
- Product Release Date: August 3, 2021
- Rating: PG
- More: Casey Kasem | Judd Nelson | Leonard Nimoy | Orson Welles | Peter Cullen | Robert Stack | Scatman Crothers
The year is 2005 …
For millennia, the heroic Autobots, led by Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), have been at war with the evil Megatron (Frank Welker) and his Decepticons over control of their home planet of Cybertron. However, an even greater threat – Unicron (Orson Welles, Citizen Kane), a colossal converting planet that devours everything in its path – is heading right for Cybertron. The only hope is the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. Will the Autobots be able to save themselves and their home world in time?
An all-star cast, including Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), Leonard Nimoy (Star Trek), Eric Idle (the Monty Python films) and Robert Stack (The Untouchables), brings this inimitable, explosively entertaining Autobot adventure to life.
Special Features
- NEW 4K Transfer Of Original Film Elements
- NEW Feature-Length Storyboards, Including Deleted, Alternate And Extended Sequences
- NEW Fathom Events 30th Anniversary Featurette, Including Stan Bush's Acoustic Performances Of "The Touch" And "Dare"
- 'Til All Are One – A Comprehensive Documentary Looking Back At The Transformers: The Movie With Members Of The Cast And Crew, Including Story Consultant Flint Dille, Cast Members Gregg Berger, Susan Blu, Neil Ross, Dan Gilvezan, Singer/Songwriter Stan Bush, Composer Vince DiCola And Others!
- Audio Commentary With Director Nelson Shin, Story Consultant Flint Dille And Star Susan Blu
- Archival Featurettes – "The Death Of Optimus Prime," "The Cast & Characters," And "Transformers Q&A"
- Animated Storyboards
- Original Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spots
Specifications
- Audio: Master Audio 5.1
- Runtime: 85 min
- Language: English
- Subtitles: Spanish
- Aspect Ratio: 4k - 1.85:1 / BD - 1.33:1
- People / Bands: Arthur Burghardt | Bud Davis | Buster Jones | Casey Kasem | Christopher Collins | Clive Revill | Corey Burton | Dan Gilvezan | David Mendenhall | Don Messick | Ed Gilbert | Eric Idle | Frank Welker | Gregg Berger | Hal Rayle | Jack Angel | John Moschitta Jr. | Judd Nelson | Leonard Nimoy | Lionel Stander | Michael Bell | Neil Ross | Nelson Shin | Norman Alden | Orson Welles | Paul Eiding | Peter Cullen | Regis Cordic | Robert Stack | Roger C. Carmel | Scatman Crothers | Stan Jones | Susan Blu | Victor Caroli | Walker Edmiston
- Characters: Bonecrusher | Bumblebee | Galvatron | Grimlock | Ironhide | Kickback | Megatron | Optimus Prime | Starscream | Ultra Magnus
- Shows / Movies: The Transformers: The Movie
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: Shout Factory
- Product Types: 4K UHD | Blu-ray | Movies & TV