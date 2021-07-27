Share Page Support Us
The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K UHD + Blu-ray

The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K UHD + Blu-ray
The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K UHD + Blu-ray
The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K UHD + Blu-ray
$29.98
$24.97
19 in stock

19 in stock
Steelbook 4K Blu-ray
SKU: 210727-88221-1
UPC: 826663218602
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

The year is 2005 …

For millennia, the heroic Autobots, led by Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), have been at war with the evil Megatron (Frank Welker) and his Decepticons over control of their home planet of Cybertron. However, an even greater threat – Unicron (Orson Welles, Citizen Kane), a colossal converting planet that devours everything in its path – is heading right for Cybertron. The only hope is the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. Will the Autobots be able to save themselves and their home world in time?

An all-star cast, including Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), Leonard Nimoy (Star Trek), Eric Idle (the Monty Python films) and Robert Stack (The Untouchables), brings this inimitable, explosively entertaining Autobot adventure to life.

Special Features

  • NEW 4K Transfer Of Original Film Elements
  • NEW Feature-Length Storyboards, Including Deleted, Alternate And Extended Sequences
  • NEW Fathom Events 30th Anniversary Featurette, Including Stan Bush's Acoustic Performances Of "The Touch" And "Dare"
  • 'Til All Are One – A Comprehensive Documentary Looking Back At The Transformers: The Movie With Members Of The Cast And Crew, Including Story Consultant Flint Dille, Cast Members Gregg Berger, Susan Blu, Neil Ross, Dan Gilvezan, Singer/Songwriter Stan Bush, Composer Vince DiCola And Others!
  • Audio Commentary With Director Nelson Shin, Story Consultant Flint Dille And Star Susan Blu
  • Archival Featurettes – "The Death Of Optimus Prime," "The Cast & Characters," And "Transformers Q&A"
  • Animated Storyboards
  • Original Theatrical Trailers
  • TV Spots

Specifications

  • Audio: Master Audio 5.1
  • Runtime: 85 min
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: Spanish
  • Aspect Ratio: 4k - 1.85:1 / BD - 1.33:1
