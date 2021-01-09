Share Page Support Us
Universal Monsters Portrait Collage Mash Up T-Shirt UNI1266

Universal Monsters Portrait Collage Mash Up T-Shirt UNI1266
$26.33

From: $20.93


2 in stock
Style: AT Size: SM Adult Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
AT Size Chart
Description: A 100% cotton high quality, pre-shrunk, machine washable T-shirt with a seamless 1x1 rib collar and two-needle cover stitching on the front neck. This style features shoulder-to-shoulder taping and two-needle hemmed sleeves and bottom.
AT: Adult 100% Cotton 18/1 Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 210109-84153-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
AT Size Chart
Bela Lugosi | Boris Karloff | Claude Rains | Elsa Lanchester | Lon Chaney Jr.
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Studio: Trev

Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.

All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.

Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Apparel Shop : Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This gorgeous design features Frankenstein, The Gill Man, The Mummy, Frankenstein’s Bride, Count Dracula, The Wolf Man, and The Mummy, all set against a setting moon. This shirt design is a must for fans of Universal’s classic monsters.

Specifications

  • Material: AT - 100% Cotton

Cast: Bela Lugosi | Boris Karloff | Claude Rains | Colin Clive | Elsa Lanchester | Lon Chaney Jr.
Characters: Bride of Frankenstein | Dracula | Frankenstein | The Gill Man | The Invisible Man | The Mummy | The Wolf Man (1941)

