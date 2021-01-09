Share Page Support Us
Universal Monsters Portrait Collage Mash Up Pullover UNI1266

$37.17

From: $31.77


2 in stock
Style: AFTH Size: SM Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie
AFTH Size Chart
Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring.
2 in stock
Style: AFTH Size: MED Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie
AFTH Size Chart
Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring.
2 in stock
Style: AFTH Size: LRG Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie
AFTH Size Chart
Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring.
2 in stock
Style: AFTH Size: XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie
AFTH Size Chart
Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring.
2 in stock
Style: AFTH Size: 3XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie
AFTH Size Chart
Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring.
2 in stock
Style: AS Size: SM Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt
AS Size Chart
Description: This high quality, pre-shrunk, machine washable sweatshirt is 50% Cotton and 50% Polyester. This style features premium ringspun cotton and double-needle cuffs.
2 in stock
Style: AS Size: MED Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt
AS Size Chart
Description: This high quality, pre-shrunk, machine washable sweatshirt is 50% Cotton and 50% Polyester. This style features premium ringspun cotton and double-needle cuffs.
2 in stock
Style: AS Size: LRG Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt
AS Size Chart
Description: This high quality, pre-shrunk, machine washable sweatshirt is 50% Cotton and 50% Polyester. This style features premium ringspun cotton and double-needle cuffs.
2 in stock
Style: AS Size: XL Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt
AS Size Chart
Description: This high quality, pre-shrunk, machine washable sweatshirt is 50% Cotton and 50% Polyester. This style features premium ringspun cotton and double-needle cuffs.
AFTH: Adult Heavyweight Hoodie SweatshirtSKU: 210109-84150-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New
AFTH Size Chart
AS: Adult Crewneck SweatshirtSKU: 210109-84150-6
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
AS Size Chart
View All: Bela Lugosi | Boris Karloff | Claude Rains | Elsa Lanchester | Lon Chaney Jr.  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Pullovers & Hoodies
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Studio: Trev

Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.

All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.

Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Visit our Apparel Shop : Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This gorgeous design features Frankenstein, The Gill Man, The Mummy, Frankenstein’s Bride, Count Dracula, The Wolf Man, and The Mummy, all set against a setting moon. This shirt design is a must for fans of Universal’s classic monsters.

Specifications

  • Material: AFTH - 75/25 Cotton/Poly / AS - 50/50 Poly/Cotton

Cast: Bela Lugosi | Boris Karloff | Claude Rains | Colin Clive | Elsa Lanchester | Lon Chaney Jr.
Characters: Bride of Frankenstein | Dracula | Frankenstein | The Gill Man | The Invisible Man | The Mummy | The Wolf Man (1941)

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Monster Movies | Pullovers & Hoodies | Suspense | Thrillers | Trev | Vampire Films