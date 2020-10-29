Share Page Support Us
Set of 3 Official X Box Magazine X Box 360 Game Demo Discs No. 85, 88, 89 [9084]

$79.99

$69.99


1 in stock


gameSKU: 201029-82728-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Sport
Details

Set of 3 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.

Including:

Disc #85 (playable on XBox 360), The Bourne Conspiracy
Disc #88 (playable on XBox 360), Ninja Gaiden II
Disc #89 (playable on XBox 360), Guitar Hero: Aerosmith

The discs have never been played and are in great shape. See photos for specifics on item condition.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3


Publication: Official XBox Magazine

