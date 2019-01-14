Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Labyrinth 24×36 inch One Sheet Movie Poster

Labyrinth 24×36 inch One Sheet Movie Poster
View larger

$12.99

$9.97


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 190114-76994-1
UPC: 840391126596
Part No: N241430
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: David Bowie  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 27, 1986
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This beautiful reproduction of the cult classic movie Labyrinth’s poster one sheet features star David Bowie as Jareth.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Christopher Malcolm | David Bowie | Jennifer Connelly | Shelley Thompson | Toby Froud
Directors: Jim Henson
Subject: David Bowie | Labyrinth

Related Items

Eddie and the Cruisers II: Eddie Lives Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Sci-Fi Cafe Art 36 X 19 inch Movie Poster
McFarlane Toys Twisted Land of Oz Series Two (2) The Tin Woodman (2003)
Dragonball Z Cell Saga 24 x 36 inch Anime Poster
Spider-Man Spider Sense Adversaries Collage 23 x 35 inch Comics Poster
The Walking Dead Edition: CLUE The Classic Mystery Game
Jackie Chan International Fan Club Magazine Number 32 [April June 1988] 198143
Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition [Klaus Janson, Frank Miller]
Marvel’s Ant-Man 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Avengers: Infinity War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Alan Silvestri

Categories

Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | SONY Pictures | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *